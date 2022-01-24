Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

SWK stock opened at $175.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

