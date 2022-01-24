SRB Corp Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SRB Corp reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.97.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $638.43. 6,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,366. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

