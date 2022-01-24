SRB Corp Buys New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $138.70. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

