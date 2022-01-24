Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $205.00. The company traded as low as $111.41 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 2547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.10.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.