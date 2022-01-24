Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Stock Position Increased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SII opened at $37.29 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $960.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

