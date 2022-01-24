Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.28. 7,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 893,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on CXM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $515,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $24,820,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

