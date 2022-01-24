Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

