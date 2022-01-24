Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,068. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

