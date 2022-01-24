Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.10.

SRC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.