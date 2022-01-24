SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Position Cut by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

