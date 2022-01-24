SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000.

SPAB opened at $29.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

