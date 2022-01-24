SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $134.70

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.70 and last traded at $144.03, with a volume of 62303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

