SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,085. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64.

