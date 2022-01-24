SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.53. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.