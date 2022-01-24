Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,222,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.80% of Southern Copper worth $349,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 667.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 291,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $66.26 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

