SOMESING Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $98.56 million and $3.03 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.41 or 0.06624747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00056275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,407.91 or 0.99897367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006482 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

