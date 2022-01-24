Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Software Acquisition Group Inc III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,030,000.

