Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.91

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 19786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,340 shares of company stock worth $12,270,432.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

