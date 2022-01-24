Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $74.17. 16,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 300,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

