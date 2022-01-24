SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.13

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 2304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.