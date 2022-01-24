Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.65.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $3.50 on Monday, hitting $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.