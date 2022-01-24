Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 23,440 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.9% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

ABBV stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 194,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 134.29%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

