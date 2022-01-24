Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $20.17 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.57. 61,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

