Silgan (SLGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

