Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $508.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $508.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.86.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $326.33 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average is $290.40.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.