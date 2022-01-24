Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,844,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.