Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.76

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 2368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 86,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

