Showcase (SHO) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $104,566.25 and $51,952.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

