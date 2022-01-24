Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

SHLS stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.