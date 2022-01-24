Sharps Compliance (SMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMED opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

