SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in RPM International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

