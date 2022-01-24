SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

KRO stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.21. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 91.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

