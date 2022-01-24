SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 308,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 407,601 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 16.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 103.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

TRC stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a PE ratio of 208.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

