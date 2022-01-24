SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

