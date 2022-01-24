SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Peoples Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFIS opened at $49.76 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $356.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 32.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.