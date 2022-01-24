SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,649 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of FutureFuel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in FutureFuel by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FutureFuel by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $329.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.76.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.