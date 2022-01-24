Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEER. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Seer alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.09 million and a PE ratio of -11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091 over the last ninety days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the third quarter worth $208,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.