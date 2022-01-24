Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NYSE:SM opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.