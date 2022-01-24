Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.19.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $21.74 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

