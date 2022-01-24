Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

FANG stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 297,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

