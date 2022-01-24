Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.47.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.