Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STX stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.23.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

