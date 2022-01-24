SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $140.81

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.81 and last traded at $143.00, with a volume of 82823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

