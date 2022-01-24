ScPrime Price Down 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $47.47 million and approximately $323,687.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,438,062 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

