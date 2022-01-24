Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.