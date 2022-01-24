Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 25,622 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.