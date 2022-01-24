Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,692,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $202.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.49 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.