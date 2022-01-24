Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $236.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

