Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $349.42 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.95 and a 200-day moving average of $376.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

