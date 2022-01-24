Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 5,369 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Novavax by 12.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $84.65 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.55 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

